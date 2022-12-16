Wipro WILP 2023: Applications invited from job seekers

New Delhi: Wipro, a multinational company has invited applications from BCA and BSc graduates for Work Integrated Learning Program (WILP) 2023.

Under the program, candidates will get a chance to build a career at Wipro along with an opportunity to pursue higher education in M.Tech from a premier educational institution in India.

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for Wipro WILP 2023, the candidates must be BCA or BSc with at least 60 percent or 6.0 GPA. Their year of passing graduation course should be 2022 or 2023.

The eligible streams in BSc are Computer Science, Information Technology, Mathematics, Statistics, Electronics, and Physics.

Apart from it, candidates must have studied core mathematics as one subject in graduation. A maximum gap of three years is allowed, however, it cannot be in graduation.

Candidates who have appeared in any selection process by the company in the last three months are not eligible.

Selection procedure for Wipro WILP 2023

Candidates will be selected based on online assessment, aptitude test, and written communication test. Upon selection in the rounds, candidates will go through Business Discussion Round.

The last date for applying for Wipro WILP 2023 is December 31, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website of Wipro (click here).

Wipro

It is an Indian multinational company that provides information technology, consulting, and business process services.

The headquarter of the company is located in Bangalore, Karnataka.