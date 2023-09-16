12cr per movie: Meet the highest paid south Indian actress

Hyderabad: The South Indian film industry is known for its exceptional talent, boasting some of the finest actors and actresses. In recent times, female stars are increasingly commanding substantial paychecks, rivaling their male counterparts.

Initially, Nayanthara was celebrated as the first southern actress to receive a two-digit salary, ranging from Rs 10 to 11 crore for her roles. However, the latest reports have taken a surprising turn, revealing that Trisha Krishnan has now claimed the title of the highest-paid actress in the South. Yes, you read that right! Keep reading.

Nayanthara (Instagram) Actress Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan Becomes Highest Paid South Indian Actress

Trisha Krishnan’s remarkable achievements and stellar performances have propelled her to the top, surpassing Nayanthara’s remuneration.

Trisha is said to be playing the female lead in Kamal Haasan’s next film with director Mani Ratnam. As per reports, she is the final talks with the makers who have offered her a huge salary of Rs 12 crores.

Nayanthara, on the other hand, is just 1cr below her. She reportedly charged Rs 11 crores for her latest release ‘Jawan’ in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan marking her big Bollywood debut.

Other Highest Paid South Indian Actresses