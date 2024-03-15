With 13 million orders, Hyderabad is still India’s Biryani ‘capital’

Hyderabad continues to be at the top of Biryani orders in the country, as the city of pearls has ordered a staggering 13 million plus Biryanis in the last 12 months.

Emerging as India’s Biryani ‘capital’ according to data from online food delivery platform Swiggy, Hyderabad is also running a ‘special Biryani feast’ from March 15 to 17 in order cater to the demand, said the company.

Hyderabad, according to Swiggy, orders one in five Biryanis in India, with the dish being the most ordered in the country. Data from Swiggy also showed that an average of 2.5 biryanis were ordered per second in 2023.

Also Read Swiggy delivered over 21K biryanis daily in Hyderabad in 2023

“To celebrate the city’s love of the dish, Swiggy is hosting a Biryani Fest from March 15 to March 17, offering up to 60% off on all the leading Biryani brands,” said a press release from Swiggy. It added that over 1,700 restaurants will be participating in the programme.

Of the 13 million Biryanis that were ordered in the last 12 months, the highest orders were placed for Chicken Biryani followed by Veg, Chicken Dum and Mutton Biryani, stated Swiggy.