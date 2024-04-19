With 25M passengers, Hyderabad Airport records 19% rise in FY 2024

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad surpassed the 25 million passenger record in the Financial Year 2024, rising by 19% year on year (YoY) as compared to 21 million in the Financial Year 2023.

The GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited’s monthly traffic report states that during FY 2024, RGIA saw an increase in domestic passenger traffic of 18.5% and an increase of 23.2% in international passenger traffic.

The report reveals that the Hyderabad Airport regularly handled about 2 million passengers per month in FY 2024. On December 23, 2023, the airport handled 0.77 lakh passengers, the largest traffic ever in a day.

Moreover, on March 30, 2024, the Hyderabad Airport recorded 544 air traffic movements (ATMs), the largest number for a single day. ATM usage increased to 1.73 lakh in FY 2024 from 1.56 lakh in FY 2023. Additionally, in FY 2024, the airport handled 154 thousand metric tons of cargo, an 8% YoY increase, setting a record for the largest cargo volume ever.

RGIA accommodated 2.2 million passengers in March 2024 alone, a 13% rise from the previous year and a 7% increase from the previous month. The airport registered 15,949 ATMs during that time, indicating a 7% change from the previous year and a 10% month-on-month increase.