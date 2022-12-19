With 3L per episode, who is highest-paid TV actress of 2022?

Mumbai: Popularity of televisions shows in India is no less than Bollywood movies these days. Agree? Well, all thanks to the huge fan following of small screens stars who are leaving no stone unturned in recording massive viewership with their stunning acting skills.

Considering this success, the TV stars charge a large moolah as their pay cheque and some even earn more in TV shows than they do in Bollywood. As the year 2022 is coming to an end, let’s check who got the tag of ‘Highest-Paid Actress’ this year.

Highest-Paid Actresses 2022

Rupali Ganguly becomes highest-paid actress of 2022

According to multiple reports, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly became the highest-paid television actress in 2022 after her pay increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh per episode. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, Rupali is among the richest TV stars of India.

Rupali Ganguly became the household name in Indian television industry by playing the role of Monisha in the 2004 comedy sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

List of highest-paid female stars 2022

Other actresses who are in the list of highest paid female TV stars are —