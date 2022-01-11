With 740cr, who is the richest Bollywood actress?

Mumbai: The Hindi film industry is one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world. Bollywood is a place where stars are paid handsomely for their amazing work. Though there is a huge pay disparity, several actresses have still made it to the millionaires club. They have managed to raise their net worths by delivering box office hits and big endorsement deals.

Bollywood’s richest actress

According to Celebrity Net Worth’s latest report, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the richest Bollywood actress with a net worth of $100 million which is approximately Rs 741 crores. Isn’t that pretty fancy? Well, check out the list of other rich actresses and their massive net worths which will surely leave you amazed!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

From winning Miss World to being the superstar of Bollywood, the global star Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse talent and there is no doubt about that. She has had decades of fame and success and Bollywood and has now established her brand in the West as well with several international projects in her kitty. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor reportedly has a $70 million net worth (Rs 500 crores approx.)

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Lovingly addressed as Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan had made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Refugee, her acting debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in 2000. She is known for breaking the glass ceiling whether it’s her statements, movie choices or stylish looks. According to a report in IBTimes, she has an estimated net worth of $60 million which is nearly Rs 440 crores.

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma (Instagram)

One of the most celebrated loved and gorgeous actresses of Bollywood Anushka Sharma has carved a perfect niche for herself in the industry with bold and versatile performance in her career of over 12 years. Be it playing a simple girl next door in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi or being ‘fearless Farah’ in Dil Dhadakne Do or being a demon in Pari and many more, Anushka has left no stone unturned to win hearts. According to reports, her whopping net worth is reportedly Rs 340 crores.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Counted as one of the most sought after actresses in the current times, Deepika Padukone has made herself quite the reputation in Bollywood. She didn’t just stop there though and ventured into Hollywood too with XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside an action stalwart, Vin Diesel. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Padukone has an estimated net worth of around $40 million (Rs 295 crores approx.)