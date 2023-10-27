With binoculars as YSRTP symbol, Sharmila’s hunt for candidates sees no end

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India allotted a ‘binocular’ poll symbol to the YS Sharmila-led YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) on Thursday, October 26.

Recently, YS Sharmila announced that the YSRTP will field candidates in all 119 Assembly constituencies across the state. Her party had embarked on a 3,800 km state-wide tour during which she met the locals to understand their problems.

Also Read Telangana: YS Sharmila completes 2000 km of padayatra

YS Sharmila, daughter of former Congress chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, floated the political party to bring ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in the state.

However, the party is yet to field candidates for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly Polls, scheduled to take place on November 30.

Though Sharmila invited applications from interested leaders to contest the elections, the party received little response in the two weeks since the announcement.

Furthermore, Sharmila’s attempt to merge the YSRTP with the Congress, to grab a few seats, also seems to have gone futile. However, she announced that her party would contest all 119 seats in the forthcoming state elections.