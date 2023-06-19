With cringy dialogues, Adipurush turns into meme fest on Twitter

Ever since its release on June 16, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has become a meme fest, thanks to its cringy dialogues and VFX.

Made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, director Om Raut disappointed fans to such an extent that makers have decided to change certain dialogues.

Based on the Hindu mythological story ‘Ramayana’, written by sage Valmiki, the movie depicts the story of Lord Rama who is forced to go into exile with wife Goddess Sita and younger brother Laxmana by his father. Sita gets kidnapped by Ravana, the king of Lanka. How Rama comes to rescue Sita forms the rest of the story.

The highly anticipated movie faced the wrath of all sections of society ranging from each character’s portrayal, costumes and dialogues as well as VFX.

For example, Lanka is described as the City of Gold. However, Raut, in the name of creative liberty, depicts the city as a dark, gloomy place with tall towers.

Saif Ali Khan who plays the Lankan king is seen in a heavy kajal and quiff hairstyle. Prabhas’s looks in the movie have also become a meme hub.

Vibhishana and Indrajith the younger brother and older son of Ravana respectively flaunt funky tattoos and contemporary hairstyles.

Quiet different from the Sanskrit version.

Adipurush has become a meme hub.

Ar Twitter user complained about Indrajeet’s distinctive tattoos and modern hairstyle. “Visionary director@omrautrepresented Indrajeet as Aquaman in #Adipurush,” he wrote.

Visionary director @omraut represented Indrajeet as Aquaman in #Adipurush



~7000 years ago present pic.twitter.com/Q6MlIrgF6n — 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐑 ♛ 2.0 (@iSoldier___) June 16, 2023

Another user trolled the depiction of Lord Ram in the film. “Om Raut booked one seat in every theatre for Hanuman ji and made him watch Jesus instead of Bhagwan Ram,” the user tweeted.

Om raut booked one seat in every theatre for Hanuman ji and made him watch jesus instead of bhagwan ram 😭 #Adhipurush pic.twitter.com/tmc6UHKGoJ — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) June 16, 2023

Another wrote “Aadipurush trolls be like”

“Film aisi banaao ki 4 nastik logo k bhi dharmik bhavnayein aahat ho jaye,” wrote another user.

“The only thing missing in this movie is A rap song from MC Stan. Me Lanka Ka hasti bro” tweeted another.

“Better #VFX than #Adipurush,” wrote another user.

The dialogue controversy

Movie’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir’s “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka aaag tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki.” has the maximum memes.

Another dialogue that came under the scanner was when Ravana tells Hanuman, “Kis bandar ko le ke aye ho”

The other dialogue goes as “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge,” “Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?”, and “Jali na teri? Ab aur jalegi,”

"Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki." pic.twitter.com/Y7K14oVj3K — Chitra Tripathi (Parody Account) (@Gh0diMedia) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush 1st half



The music & BGM attempt to enhance the borderline laughable visuals.



Portions of the film look like a demo version of a mobile game. The dialogues like JO HUMARI BEHNO KA HAATH LAGAAYENGE, UNKI LANKA LAGA DENGE don’t help the case either!



Passable at best — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 16, 2023

Many have found this called the movie as a “mockery of Ramayana.”