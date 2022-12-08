With Election Commission’s nod, Bharat Rashtra Samithi is born

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has officially changed its name to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) eyes national politics. The Election Commission (EC) approved the name change.

The Chief Minister will sign the letter from the EC and organize a formation programme on Friday at Telangana Bhavan at 1:20 pm.

A letter was sent to the Election Commission by the party’s general secretary informing the election body of the same.

Earlier on October 5, around 280 party leaders, including state executive members, ministers, MPs, legislators, and district unit presidents, were present.

JD (S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy along with 20 of his party’s MLAs, as well as two MPs from Tamil Nadu’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), including Dalit leader Thirumavalavan arrived on that day.

The TRS chief launched the national political party at the recommended ‘auspicious time’ of 1.19 pm and a resolution to transform the TRS into the national party was passed.