With Kanti Velugu, Telangana is best example of Make in India: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao remarked on Friday in Sangareddy that the telugu state is the most ardent believer of the “Make in India” campaign.

Rao claimed that Akriti Ocuplasty Logistics was now providing eyeglasses that will be supplied during the second phase of the Kanti Velugu initiative because the state government was keen on encouraging Indian manufacturers.

Rao said the eyeglasses were imported from China for the Kanti Velugu program’s initial phase four years ago. However, Akriti, whose business is located in the Medical Devices Park in Sulthanpur, has agreed to provide eyeglasses for the project’s second phase.

At a Kanti Velugu awareness session he announced that residents of the district may henceforth utilise eyeglasses produced there. He also stated that the State would require at least 60 lakh pairs of eyeglasses this year.

Regarding the program’s implementation, Rao stated that 172 teams would test 17 lakh individuals in the Sangareddy district alone.

The minister instructed authorities and elected officials to carry out awareness campaigns before January 18 to encourage citizens to attend the screening camps.