With less than 2 months left for Ramzan in India, here’s everything you need to know

Muslims across the world, including India, will soon begin preparing for the month of Ramzan, which is less than two months away.

During the month, Muslims worldwide observe fasting from dawn till sunset, refraining from food and water. They devote themselves to prayers and recitation of the Quran.

When is Ramzan going to begin in India?

In India, the holy month of Ramzan is set to begin in March. Although the exact date depends on the sighting of the crescent, it is likely to commence on March 11.

The duration of the Ramzan month can be either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal Crescent. On the first day of Shawwal, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

Shab-e-Qader, the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Mohammed, falls in the month and is likely to be on April 7.

Holidays declared by Telangana government

The Telangana government has declared two optional holidays during the month of Ramzan in India. It has also declared a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the Telangana calendar, April 5 and 7 have been declared as holidays in view of Jammuatul Wida and Shab-e-Qader, respectively. April 11 has been declared as a general holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Though the Telangana government announced holidays, they may change depending on the sighting of the crescent.

Duration of fast in Ramzan in India, other countries

The duration of fasting hours varies from country to country, usually ranging between 12 to 18 hours. In India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and other Middle East countries, the duration of the fast during Ramzan is 14 hours.

Here are some countries where the duration is highest:

Nuuk, Greenland Reykjavik, Iceland Helsinki, Finland Glasgow, Scotland Ottawa, Canada London, United Kingdom Paris, France Zurich, Switzerland Rome, Italy Madrid, Spain

On the other hand, in countries like New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, and South Africa, Muslims will have to fast for a shorter time, ranging between 12-13 hours during the month.