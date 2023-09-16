With lowest divorce rate, India tops world ranking in preserving relationships

India, which tops the world in preserving relationships, has the lowest divorce rate globally.

According to data from the Global Index, which analyses worldwide statistics, India has recorded an impressively low divorce rate of just 1 percent.

Following closely behind India, Vietnam claims the second-lowest divorce rate at 7 percent.

Portugal records highest divorce rate

The world’s highest divorce rate i.e., 94 percent is observed in Portugal

In terms of continents, Europe registers the highest divorce rates. After Portugal, Spain reports a divorce rate of 85 percent.

Several other European nations, including Luxembourg, Finland, Belgium, France, and Sweden, also record divorce rates exceeding 50 percent.

The United States and Canada share a similar divorce rate, hovering at nearly 50 percent.

Divorce rate:



🇮🇳India: 1%

🇻🇳Vietnam: 7%

🇹🇯Tajikistan: 10%

🇮🇷Iran: 14%

🇲🇽Mexico: 17%

🇪🇬Egypt: 17%

🇿🇦South Africa: 17%

🇧🇷Brazil: 21%

🇹🇷Turkey: 25%

🇨🇴Colombia: 30%

🇵🇱Poland: 33%

🇯🇵Japan: 35%

🇩🇪Germany: 38%

🇬🇧United Kingdom: 41%

🇳🇿New Zealand: 41%

🇦🇺Australia: 43%

🇨🇳China: 44%… — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) September 16, 2023

Divorce in India

In India, the divorce is a challenging journey for couples. The legal framework varies depending on one’s religion.

For Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs, divorce proceedings are governed by the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955. Meanwhile, Muslims adhere to the Dissolution of Muslim Marriage Act of 1939.

For Parsis, the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act of 1936 applies, while Christians are guided by the Indian Divorce Act of 1869. Inter-community marriages, on the other hand, fall under the purview of the Special Marriages Act of 1954.