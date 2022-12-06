With no minority commission in Telangana, Muslims left defenceless

Hyderabad: The minorities commission plays an important role in protecting the constitutional and democratic rights of minorities. However, the minorities commission was formed only once in the last 8 years and the government does not show any interest in forming a new commission after the completion of the term.

During the separate Telangana movement, minorities were promised that there would be no injustice to them in the new state and they would be treated fairly for prosperity and development. Disheartened by the injustices in the United Andhra Pradesh, the minorities, especially the Muslims, not only supported but actively participated in the Telangana movement.

Muslims expected that their constitutional and democratic rights would be protected in the new state. Everyone is aware of the failed election promises made to Muslims. In the last 8 years, the lack of seriousness of the government has been revealed in issuing the budget for the educational and economic development of minorities.

The government does not show any interest in forming a new minorities commission after the completion of the term. After the formation of Telangana in 2014, the commission did not exist for four years. In January 2018, the Commission was formed and Muhammad Qamaruddin was appointed as the president and 6 members were nominated as the vice president. However, the term of the commission expired in January 2021, and since then there is no commission exists for the protection of minority rights.

The commission had three Muslim members, including the chairman, while other members belonged to the Christian, Parsi, Sikh and Jain communities. During the tenure of the commission, whenever the Muslims faced any problem, they approach the commission. It was no less than a blessing for the minority people.

The commission has the power to not only summon the officials but also recommend action against them to the government in case of default. As a result of the constitutional position and powers of the commission, many problems were solved, however, the commission has not existed for the past one year, as a result, the people are forced to run from pillar to post in the government offices for their problems.

The KCR government appointed other caste bodies, including BC Commission, SC, ST Commission and Mahila Commission, but there seems no interest in forming a minorities commission. If the government is serious about solving the problems of the minorities, then the formation of this constitutional institution should be executed like the government institutions.