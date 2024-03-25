With rising summer heat, diarrhea cases in Karnataka also go up

Bengaluru: As temperature soars across the state, Karnataka grapples with a concerning surge in diarrhea cases, with over 30,000 cases reported over the past month. The scorching heat and hot air have exacerbated dehydration among residents, particularly affecting vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Health experts attribute the spike in diarrhea cases to various factors exacerbated by the summer climate. The rapid deterioration of food in warmer temperatures leads to an increased consumption of spoiled food and unsafe water, paving the way for harmful bacteria to enter the body and trigger bouts of diarrhea.

The condition can quickly lead to dehydration as the body loses vital fluids and electrolytes at an accelerated rate, potentially resulting in severe complications and even death, if left untreated.

According to the data released by the health department, a staggering 30,577 cases of diarrhea have been recorded in Karnataka from January 2024 to the present, averaging nearly 4,000 cases per week. The sharp increase in cases, from 13,000 at the end of February to 30,000 presently, underscores the urgency of addressing the situation.

Alarmingly, private hospitals are also witnessing a daily influx of 5 to 10 diarrhea cases.

Health officials have emphasised the importance of seeking timely medical attention. If diarrhea persists beyond 24 hours, as prolonged episodes can indicate underlying health concerns that require professional intervention. Preventive measures, including avoiding consumption of contaminated food and water, steering clear of irritants to the digestive system, and maintaining proper hygiene practices, are crucial in mitigating the risk of diarrhea and its associated complications.

Dr. Chetan Ginigeri, a pediatrician based in Bangalore, said some people are more vulnerable to infectious diseases during the summer season. “Swift action in addressing diarrhea symptoms is important to preventing adverse outcomes and safeguarding public health amidst the prevailing climatic challenges,” he said.

In Karnataka, concerted efforts from healthcare authorities, communities, and individuals are essential to mitigate the impact of the ongoing health crisis and ensure the well-being of all residents across the state.