With Rs 200 crore salary, who is India’s highest paid villain?

Mumbai: Indian cinema has always loved its villains. From iconic characters like Gabbar Singh to modern-day antagonists, villains play a big role in making stories unforgettable. Today, these roles are not just about being bad—they are complex, important, and sometimes even overshadow the heroes.

Yash’s Rs. 200 Crore Milestone

Kannada superstar Yash, famous for his KGF films, is set to play Ravan in the upcoming film Ramayan. His fee for the role is a staggering Rs. 200 crore, making him India’s highest-paid villain ever. This amount includes his acting fee and a share of the film’s distribution earnings, as Yash is also co-producing the movie.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that Yash’s pay is more than the film’s lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor. It also surpasses what many top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Prabhas usually earn.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayan is one of India’s most ambitious films. With a budget of Rs. 835 crore, it will be released in two parts. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as the mighty Ravan. The first part is expected to release next year.

Yash’s Rs. 200 crore paycheck shows how important villains have become in Indian cinema. Once considered supporting characters, they now have roles that are as big, if not bigger, than the heroes. Yash’s portrayal of Ravan is highly anticipated and is set to change how audiences view villains.