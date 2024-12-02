With Rs 275 crore, who is the highest paid actor in Bollywood?

Mumbai: Bollywood’s highest-paid actor title often changes, but Aamir Khan’s Dangal payday remains legendary. Back in 2016, Aamir earned an unbelievable salary from this blockbuster, setting a record that still amazes the industry.

For Dangal, Aamir charged Rs. 35 crore as his fee. He also had a profit-sharing deal, taking home 33% of the film’s profits. The movie made over Rs. 500 crore in India and Rs. 100 crore overseas during its initial release. From the Rs. 420 crore profit, Aamir earned Rs. 140 crore, making his total earnings Rs. 175 crore.

But the real boost came when Dangal released in China in 2017. It was a massive hit, earning Rs. 200 million. Aamir’s share from this success was another Rs. 100 crore, taking his total to Rs.275 crore. That’s more than the budget of most Bollywood films!

Aamir’s dedication to quality films has made him Mr. Perfectionist. He was the first to break the Rs. 100-crore barrier with Ghajini and later smashed records with hits like 3 Idiots, PK, and Dhoom 3. However, after Dangal, his next films—Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha—failed at the box office.

Despite these setbacks, Aamir remains Bollywood’s highest-paid actor, with an estimated net worth of Rs. 1,862 crore.

Now, Aamir is planning a fresh start with a new approach. Instead of constantly working on films, he wants to pick meaningful projects that allow him time with his loved ones. His upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, with Genelia D’Souza, reflects this renewed focus.