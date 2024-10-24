With Rs 3100 crore net worth, meet richest starkid of Bollywood

Mumbai: Bollywood is home to many star kids, like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey. These actors are often labeled “nepo babies” because people believe their family connections help them get movie roles. However, one star kid has stood out, not just for his family background but for his personal success. That star kid is Hrithik Roshan.

Star kids are often thought to have an easier time in the film industry because they come from famous families. They have financial support and can survive even if they face failures. But Hrithik Roshan, the son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, has proven that he’s more than just a star kid. Over the years, he’s worked hard, built his own career, and even started a successful business.

Hrithik Roshan’s Journey to Wealth

Hrithik made his debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and since then, he’s starred in several blockbuster films like Dhoom 2, War, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Over the last 24 years, he has become one of the top actors in Bollywood. But Hrithik didn’t stop at acting. He built a huge business empire, making him one of the wealthiest star kids in India.

With a net worth of Rs 3100 crore, Hrithik Roshan surpasses many big names, including Ranbir Kapoor Rs. 400 crore, Alia Bhatt Rs 550 crore, and even southern stars like Ram Charan Rs 1340 crore and Prabhas Rs 300 crore. His fortune also exceeds Bollywood legends like Salman Khan Rs 2900 crore and Aamir Khan Rs 1862 crore.

HRX: Hrithik’s Successful Brand

In 2013, Hrithik launched his own fitness and lifestyle brand, HRX. The brand offers a variety of products, including clothing, shoes, and accessories. Today, HRX is valued at Rs 1000 crore, making it a major contributor to Hrithik’s wealth. His business success, combined with his acting career, makes him the richest star kid in India.

Hrithik’s Net Worth Compared to Other Stars

While Hrithik’s net worth of Rs. 3100 crore is impressive, he’s not the richest actor in Bollywood. That title goes to Shah Rukh Khan, who has a staggering net worth of Rs. 7300 crore.