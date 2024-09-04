With Rs 33,400 crore net worth, meet India’s richest filmmaker

Mumbai: Filmmakers are the masterminds behind the magic we see in movies. Their creativity and leadership guide the entire process, from initial planning to the final edit. This dedication and hard work pay off well, as they often earn impressive salaries.

While big names like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra are some of India’s top filmmakers, the title of the richest filmmaker in the country doesn’t belong to either of them. Surprisingly, this individual is wealthier than Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Who is he? He currently ranks as the 80th richest person in India, yet he has no ties to Bollywood. His influence comes from the Tamil film industry. We are talking about none other than Kalanithi Maran.

Richest Filmmaker In India 2024

Born into a politically influential family, Kalanithi Maran’s father, Murasoli Maran, was a significant leader in the DMK party. After completing his early education in Chennai, Kalanithi Maran pursued an MBA from the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, USA. In 1993, he launched Sun TV, which has since grown into the massive Sun Group. Today, Maran oversees the group as its chairman, based in Chennai.

As per the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Maran’s current net worth stands at an incredible Rs 33,400 crore. Although his ranking dropped by five places over the last year, his wealth saw a 34% increase. The Sun Group, owned by Maran, controls over 30 television channels, two newspapers, five magazines, a movie production company called Sun Pictures, the streaming platform Sun NXT, and the DTH service Sun Direct.

He also owns two cricket teams—Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s T20 league.

Kalanithi Maran’s fortune surpasses that of Bollywood’s biggest stars. According to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is Rs 7,300 crore, while the combined wealth of Amitabh Bachchan and his family is Rs 1,600 crore. Karan Johar, the wealthiest Bollywood filmmaker, has a net worth of Rs 1,400 crore, which is still far below Kalanithi Maran’s vast empire.