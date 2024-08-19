With you through thick and thin: KTR on Kavitha’s absence during Rakhi

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) expressed his despair over the absence of his sister K Kavitha, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail over charges concerning the Delhi liquor excise policy money laundering case.

Taking to X, the senior BRS leader posted old images of Kavitha tying Rakhi to him and expressed that he missed her and would be with her through her hardships.

“You may not be able to tie Rakhi, today but will be with you through thick and thin. #Rakhi 2024,” read his X post.

You may not be able to tie Rakhi today But will be with you through thick and thin ❤️#Rakhi 2024 pic.twitter.com/mQpfDeqbkc — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 19, 2024

BRS organised a Raksha Bandhan function in Telangana Bhavan where several women tied Rakhi to KTR.

Later, while speaking to the media, KTR voiced confidence that Kavitha would be released soon.

“We are trying. It has been 155 days since she has been arrested. We hope that she will get justice and she will get the bail soon…I hope justice will be served to us too,” he told reporters.

On March 15, BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy. Despite repeated bail plea requests, Kavitha is in judicial custody in Tihar jail.