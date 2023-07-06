‘Withdraw Bhima Koregaon case’: Activists demand after 2 yrs of Stan Swamy’s death

Shaheed Father Stan Swamy Nyay Morcha, an umbrella organisation of various social outfits in Jharkhand, on Wednesday called for the withdrawal of the Bhima Koregaon case and the immediate release of the arrested.

84-year-old Jharkhand-based tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy passed away while in custody for his alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Swamy, a Parkinson’s patient, spent close to a year in jail, without basic facilities, including a sipper to drink water from. Swami was denied bail multiple times, despite repeated requests.

On Thursday, two years since Father Stan Swamy passed away, representatives of the organisation staged a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Despite not having no evidence against them, the 16 accused in the case have been charged under serious offences, speakers stated, according to a Times of India report.

After the event, the participants submitted a letter addressed to President Draupadi Murmu, demanding action against Hindutva leaders responsible for Bhima Koregaon violence, repeal of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and release of political prisoners.