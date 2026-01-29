Mumbai: A few days ago, a video featuring actor Baseer Ali and former actress Sana Khan along with her husband Mufti Anas from the sets of their upcoming Ramadan show went viral on social media. The clip became a hot topic of discussion after Sana politely refused to pose for a joint photograph with Baseer when paparazzi requested her.

The video received mixed reactions from social media users and media circles. Now, Baseer Ali has finally reacted to the viral moment. Speaking to Filmygyaan, he said that the incident was unnecessary to be made into a controversy.

Defending Sana’s decision, Baseer stated, “Woh ek Mufti ki biwi hain. Islam ko deep follow karti hain. Unhone jo kiya, woh bilkul theek tha. (She is a Mufti’s wife and deeply follows Islam. What she did was absolutely right).”

Hyderabad-based Baseer Ali was last seen on Bigg Boss 19. He has previously been involved in controversies with Nehal Chudasama and recently called Abhishek Bajaj a “red flag.” Although Bigg Boss has ended, disputes among contestants continue to make headlines.

Meanwhile, Sana Khan, who was once a popular actress, chose to leave the entertainment industry and completely change her lifestyle after marrying Mufti Anas Saiyad. She decided to follow Islam with devotion and discipline. Sana and Anas are now parents to two sons and continue to focus on their family and faith.