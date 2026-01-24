Sana Khan refuses to pose with Baseer Ali, video goes viral

Baseer Ali is set to appear in season 2 of Sana Khan’s popular talk show Raunaq-e-Ramadan

Published: 24th January 2026 4:34 pm IST
Sana Khan, Mufti Anas and Baseer Ali
Sana Khan, Mufti Anas and Baseer Ali (Instagram)

Mumbai: A video of former actress Sana Khan politely declining to pose for a joint photograph with TV actor and Bigg Boss 19 star Baseer Ali has gone viral on social media. The incident took place during a media interaction when the shutterbugs requested a “joint frame” of the two celebrities.

In the clip, Sana is seen calmly responding with a respectful “No, I’m okay,” while stepping aside as the photographers continued calling out for a picture together. Baseer Ali was seen respecting her decision, maintaining a polite distance and continuing to pose with the couple as Sana moved to the side.

The interaction reportedly occurred during a special appearance where Sana was accompanied by her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed. The video has since triggered mixed reactions online.

While several users praised Sana for maintaining her personal boundaries after stepping away from the entertainment industry to focus on her faith, others described the moment as slightly awkward due to the paparazzi’s repeated requests.

Meanwhile, Baseer Ali is set to appear in season 2 of Sana Khan’s popular talk show Raunaq-e-Ramadan. The new season is currently in production, with Sana, Mufti Anas Sayed and Baseer recently spotted at a studio in Goregaon for the shoot.

Speaking about joining the show, Baseer said he was excited to be part of what he called a “soulful journey,” adding that the programme’s emphasis on humanity, unity and Ramzan culture inspired him to be associated with it.

