Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan shocked everyone in 2020 by quitting the entertainment industry to follow a religious path. After stepping away from showbiz and deleting all traces of her glamorous past from social media, she remained active on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her life with fans.

However, Sana is now facing criticism after launching a Ramzan special show on her YouTube channel with her husband, Mufti Anas. The show features celebrity guests discussing their lives while cooking festive dishes. A recent episode featuring comedian Munawar Faruqui has gone viral, sparking controversy online.

A clip from the episode is going viral on Instagram with a text – “‘She is coming back to her field but in a different avatar and look.”

Many social media users accused Sana of contradicting her earlier stance of leaving the industry, comparing her to former actress Zaira Wasim, who completely distanced herself from the limelight. Netizens pointed out her past statements about avoiding television and now appearing on a digital platform herself.

“Zaira Wasim did the tauba and never ever posted a photo,” one user commented.

A second user wrote, “She said she has removed tv from house even from her parents home coz its haram n then she comes on tv herself…”

“She wants to comeback in limelight. I have been telling this for long time, now here is the hard proof. Sadly she dragged her husband too into all this drama.” another wrote.

“Haha she left bollywood but won’t stop giving interview to media people,” one more user commented.

While many people slammed her for allegedly trying to regain fame, others defended her transformation, emphasizing the positive changes in her life.

One Instagram user wrote, “Whatever, she’s trying and there is a drastic change in her . Don’t say anything bad.”

Another commented, “Let her be happy why judging her. Are you people God?”

Sana Khan has yet to respond to the ongoing debate.