Woman alleges gang-rape in Haryana by cop’s aides

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th September 2023 11:55 am IST
Chandigarh: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by accomplices of a sub-inspector in Haryana’s Palwal when she went to a police station to file a complaint against her husband, officials said.

The accused kept her hostage in a house where they repeatedly raped her.

Later, they allegedly sold her to another man.

A case was registered against seven people, including the sub-inspector, on Sunday.

The crime was reported in the Hasanpur police station.

Police handed over the woman to her family members and started investigating the crime.

