Woman among two held for peddling 12 kg Ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), in coordination with Wyra police, foiled an attempt to transport 12 kg of ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad and arrested two people, including a woman, on Thursday, September 3.

The suspects, identified as Mitra Chaitanya, 21, of Peddapalli and Hemalatha, 20, of Peddapalli, allegedly travelled to Pasupulanka in Odisha, where they procured 12 kg of ganja for Rs 16,000. They had planned to transport the contraband to Hyderabad and sell it to local buyers, with Chaitanya allegedly intending to use the proceeds to buy an iPhone as a birthday gift for his girlfriend, police said.

The duo had travelled from Peddapalli to Odisha and stayed there for about five days before beginning their return journey. They travelled through Darakonda, Gurtedu, Maredumilli, Rajahmundry and Sathupalli before reaching Wyra.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

When EAGLE Force and Wyra police attempted to intercept them near Wyra Ring Centre, the suspects allegedly tried to evade the police and rammed their motorcycle into police personnel and a police vehicle.

The Wyra Sub-Inspector sustained injuries, while both suspects were also injured after falling from the motorcycle. They were subsequently apprehended.

Police seized 12 kg of ganja worth about Rs. 6 lakh, a Pulsar motorcycle and four mobile phones from their possession.

Investigation revealed the alleged involvement of three other persons, including ganja supplier Bhagavan Hantal, and two suspected receivers, Shashi of Karimnagar and M.D. Nagul (25), an auto driver from Peddapalli, who allegedly agreed to receive and sell the contraband in Hyderabad. They are absconding.

Police said Chaitanya had previously been involved in three NDPS cases registered in Peddapalli, Uppal and Medchal police stations. He was released from jail on April 30, 2026.

Efforts are on to apprehend the absconding suspects and identify others linked to the procurement, transportation and distribution network.