Woman attacks bus driver in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada

Published: 31st July 2022 4:34 pm IST
Vijayawada: A woman assaulted the driver of a bus of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) in Vijayawada after an accident in which the bus hit her two-wheeler.

The woman, who had escaped unhurt, got angry over this. She boarded the bus and vented her ire at the driver. She repeatedly slapped the driver and even snatched his mobile phone. The woman’s behaviour shocked the bus passengers and the passersby.

The incident occurred on Saturday near the Control Room in the city but a video surfaced on social media on Sunday. Police said they have taken note of the incident and were investigating.

This is the second such incident in the city this year. Earlier in February, a woman had manhandled an APSRTC driver on a busy road in Vijayawada.

The woman had indiscriminately attacked the driver and slapped and kicked him repeatedly. The driver’s clothes had torn.

After the video went viral, police registered a case and arrested the woman.

