Woman attacks hospital staff in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

Hyderabad: A woman who was admitted to a hospital in LB Nagar on Saturday, June 27, after complaining of stomach ache, allegedly attacked the medical staff after the doctors informed her that she was in no danger.

The incident occurred at the Shreshta Orange Hospital, LB Nagar, at around 2 pm. A video shared on social media shows the patient, Lalitha Karira, kicking and hitting the medical staff. Karira then left the hospital and drove away.

A woman who was admitted to a hospital in LB Nagar on Saturday, June 27, after complaining of stomach ache attacked the medical staff after the doctors informed her that she was in no danger.



The incident occurred at the Shreshta Orange Hospital, LB Nagar. A video shared on… pic.twitter.com/xNJmIl3DKY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 28, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, LB Nagar Police said, ” The woman is a business partner of the hospital owners. We are verifying the cause of the fight and have yet to register a case.”