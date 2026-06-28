Woman attacks hospital staff in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

A video shared on social media shows the patient, Lalitha Karira, kicking and hitting the medical staff.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Woman kicks a hospital staffer
Woman kicks a hospital staffer

Hyderabad: A woman who was admitted to a hospital in LB Nagar on Saturday, June 27, after complaining of stomach ache, allegedly attacked the medical staff after the doctors informed her that she was in no danger.

The incident occurred at the Shreshta Orange Hospital, LB Nagar, at around 2 pm. A video shared on social media shows the patient, Lalitha Karira, kicking and hitting the medical staff. Karira then left the hospital and drove away.

Speaking to Siasat.com, LB Nagar Police said, ” The woman is a business partner of the hospital owners. We are verifying the cause of the fight and have yet to register a case.”

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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