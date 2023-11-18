Woman beaten up for wearing fashionable bangles, husband among three booked

"After the incident, the victim went to her parents' house in Pune and lodged a complaint there. The case was then transferred to Navi Mumbai for a probe," official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th November 2023 1:46 pm IST
Hyderabad: 2 booked for burning crackers in bike rally, violating MCC in Malakpet
Representative Image

Thane: Police have registered an offence against a man and his two relatives at Digha in Navi Mumbai for allegedly beating up his wife as they were against her wearing fashionable bangles, an official said on Saturday.

The Rabale MIDC police filed the case based on a complaint lodged by the 23-year-old woman, he said.
As per the complaint, the victim’s husband Pradeep Arkade (30) was against her wearing fashionable bangles and argued with her over the issue.

On November 13, during an argument with her, the woman’s 50-year-old mother-in-law pulled her by the hair and slapped her several times. Her husband thrashed her with a belt, while his female relative also joined in and pushed her to the ground before beating her up, it said.

MS Education Academy

“After the incident, the victim went to her parents’ house in Pune and lodged a complaint there. The case was then transferred to Navi Mumbai for a probe,” he said.

The case against them was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th November 2023 1:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button