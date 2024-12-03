Telangana: Woman beats husband to death during argument

Hyderabad: A woman beat her husband to death in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Monday, December 2. The couple were reportedly having differences for the past few days.

When the husband 35-year-old Gundla Sampath picked up an argument, his wife Manjula attacked him with a stick and thrashed him. Sampath died on the spot as he sustained multiple injuries. After being alerted the police arrived at the spot and registered a case.

The accused woman was taken into custody. In May this year, a similar incident occurred in Hyderabad’s Langer Houz. A woman smashed her husband’s head with a boulder following an argument.

The accused was identified as Naseem Begum who hit the victim Mukhtar Ahmed as the latter picked up an argument suspecting his wife’s character.