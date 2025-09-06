Woman cheated with fake promise of job in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 73,000 on the pretext of arranging a job in Saudi Arabia, an official said on Saturday.

A complaint was received on August 13 from the woman residing in Janta Majdoor Colony alleging that she was lured with the promise of employment under the “Haj Khidmat Yatra” programme in Saudi Arabia, he said.

The fraudster assured her of a six-month visa, free boarding and lodging and an attractive salary.

“The complainant said that the accused also provided her flight tickets and facilitated a medical examination. However, when she reached the airport, she discovered that the tickets were forged,” a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under sections 318(4) (Cheating) and 319(2) (Cheating by impersonation) of the BNS at Cyber Police Station in northeast Delhi.

The team gathered technical and human intelligence, which helped them trace the accused to Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Asif, was apprehended during a raid. During interrogation, he confessed to the offence, the police said.

A mobile phone used in the crime was recovered from his possession.

Further investigation is underway to identify possible associates and other victims, they added.