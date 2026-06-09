Woman claims Hyderabad Police refused late-night drop request

Hyderabad: A young woman has expressed disappointment over the response she received from Hyderabad Police after seeking assistance late at night upon arriving at Lingampally Railway Station.

In a video shared on social media, the woman said she had travelled from Vijayawada and reached Lingampally Railway Station around 1:45 am after her train was delayed.

Feeling unsafe travelling alone at that hour, she reportedly called the police helpline and requested assistance to reach her home safely.

According to the woman, the police personnel informed her that there was no rule requiring them to drop her home. She said the response left her disheartened, especially as she was seeking help due to safety concerns during the late-night hours.

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The incident has sparked discussion online, with some users expressing sympathy for the woman’s situation while others pointed out that police are not legally obligated to provide door-to-door transportation services.

A woman alleged that Telangana Police refused her request to be dropped home after she arrived at Lingampally Railway Station at 1:45 am due to a train delay, expressing that the response left her disappointed and concerned. pic.twitter.com/2ob9BZeXZw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 9, 2026

However, Telangana Police have often earned public appreciation for voluntarily assisting women, senior citizens and stranded commuters in emergency or vulnerable situations. While such assistance is generally provided as a goodwill measure and depends on available resources and circumstances, it is not a mandatory service under police rules.