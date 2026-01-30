Woman constable dies by suicide in Telangana over harassment

Hyderabad: A woman police constable died by suicide in Telangana’s Warangal district on January 27 due to alleged harassment by two people including a distant relative.

One of the accused is victim’s distant relative

The constable, Anitha, was a native of Seethaya Thanda, Parvatagiri Mandal of Warangal. She was working with the Armed Reserve Force of the Warangal Commissionerate. According to the police, one of the accused, identified as Rajender, who is Anitha’s distant relative and a native of Mahabubabad.

Rajender was allegedly pressurising Anitha for marriage for the past four years. The constable’s parents made it clear that the marriage wouldn’t take place. Despite the rejection, Rajender contacted Anita via video calls and accused her of being in a relationship with other men.

Also Read Telangana CM completes leadership training at Harvard University

When Rajender learnt that Anitha was close to her classmate Jabbar Lal and the two were considering marriage, he contacted Jabbar and instigated him against the constable. Eventually, Jabbar and Rajender began harassing Anitha.

Constable ends life over harassment

On January 27, the constable contacted Rajender and alleged that he and Jabbar were harassing her, due to which she was ending her life. Anitha consumed pesticide and was shifted to a hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint by Anitha’s family, the Warangal police registered a case against Rajender, his family and Jabbar. An investigation has been initiated by the police.