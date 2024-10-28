Woman dies, 20 fall ill after eating momos in Hyderabad: Reports

Hyderabad: One woman dead and over 20 others hospitalised reportedly after eating momos in Hyderabad.

The victims, who had consumed momos from a popular roadside food stall in the Nandi Nagar area of Banjara Hills, began experiencing severe symptoms soon after.

Details of incident

The food poisoning outbreak occurred last Friday, and symptoms included vomiting, diarrhea, and intense abdominal pain. The deceased, a married woman from the nearby Singadikunta locality, lost her life reportedly as a result of food poisoning allegedly after eating momos in Hyderabad.

The identities of other affected individuals have not been disclosed, but all were promptly rushed to nearby hospitals where they continue to receive medical care.

Following the incident, the Banjara Hills police registered a complaint and launched an investigation.

Authorities quickly gathered food samples from the stall for laboratory testing to determine the cause of contamination.

Growing popularity of momos in Hyderabad

Momos, a steamed dumpling originally popularized in northern regions, have gained immense popularity in Hyderabad over recent years.

Roadside food stalls, especially in high-traffic areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, serve thousands of Hyderabadis daily.

The affordability and accessibility of these food stalls make them a favorite for locals. However, incidents like this underscore the risks associated with foodborne illnesses at roadside stalls when hygiene is not strictly maintained.