Woman dies after delivery at Saifabad hospital, MLA demands FIR

Her family has alleged negligence on the hospital's part, however, no official complaint has been filed so far.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published: |   Updated:
Woman dies after delivery at Saifabad hospital, MLA demands FIR
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Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman who had come for a delivery at Vijay Marie Hospital in Saifabad died after a cesarean delivery. Her family has alleged negligence on the hospital’s part.

Atiya Begum, a resident of First Lancer, Syed Nagar, had come to Vijay Marie Hospital for her delivery. Her condition reportedly worsened after a cesarean procedure because of blood loss.

The hospital allegedly did not have a stock of extra blood, which caused her death. Atiya has two daughters, a three-year-old and one whom she just gave birth to.

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Her family then approached All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Majid Hussain.

In a video, Hussain is seen demanding a criminal case against all the people who were present in the operating theatre.

Talking to a police officer present at the scene, he said, “I don’t want a case under the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code); I want all them to be sent to remand. Otherwise, I will sit in front of your police station.”

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Later, while speaking to the media, he said that he would not come back demanding a compensation because the family believes that Atiya was “murdered”.

Vijay Marie Hospital declined to comment when contacted by Siasat.com. The hospital falls under the jurisdiction of Masab Tank Police Station who said that they have not received any official complaint from the deceased’s family yet.

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Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published: |   Updated:

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