Woman dies of Guillain Barre Syndrome in Hyderabad, 1st in Telangana

Hyderabad: A woman from Telangana’s Siddipet district died due to Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) on Sunday, February 9 at a hospital in Hyderabad.

This is the first case of death due to GBS in Telangana. As of February 6 there were four cases of GBS in Telangana. The Neurological disorder wherein the immune system of a person attacks their nervous system, first appeared in Maharashtra.

The woman was reportedly on ventilator support since January 31 at a private hospital and was in critical condition. Unable to afford the expensive treatment costs, which included ventilator support in the ICU, the woman’s relatives had shifted her to a few private hospitals before she died of GBS.

What is GBS?

Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis.

Weakness and tingling in the hands and feet are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread and may lead to paralysis. In its most serious form, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a medical emergency, most people with the condition need treatment. Neurologists in Hyderabad say that early detection is the key to prevent the syndrome.