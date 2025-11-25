Woman dupes man in Telangana matrimonial scam, flees with gold

Hyderabad: A woman duped a man in a matrimonial fraud in Telangana’s Warangal district and ran away with gold and cash on Monday, November 24.

The victim, Mattapalli Devedra Raj, 31, is a native of Choutapali village in Parvathgiri mandal of Warangal. He came in contact with the accused identified as Nimishakavi Indira,30, via a marriage bureau in Bhadrdri Kothagudem. The woman claimed to be from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The two tied the knot in October this year.

After the wedding, the couple stayed at a rented house in Hanamkonda district; a week before her disappearance, Indira stole 8.5 kg gold and Rs 2 lakh cash. Further, the people introduced to the groom as the bride’s parents and relatives turned out to be fake.

It was further revealed that the accused woman has a teenage daughter and had reportedly similarly cheated other men.