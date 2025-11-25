Woman dupes man in Telangana matrimonial scam, flees with gold

The people introduced to the groom as the bride's parents and relatives turned out to be fake.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th November 2025 1:18 pm IST
Nimishakavi Indira (left) at the wedding
Nimishakavi Indira

Hyderabad: A woman duped a man in a matrimonial fraud in Telangana’s Warangal district and ran away with gold and cash on Monday, November 24.

The victim, Mattapalli Devedra Raj, 31, is a native of Choutapali village in Parvathgiri mandal of Warangal. He came in contact with the accused identified as Nimishakavi Indira,30, via a marriage bureau in Bhadrdri Kothagudem. The woman claimed to be from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The two tied the knot in October this year.

After the wedding, the couple stayed at a rented house in Hanamkonda district; a week before her disappearance, Indira stole 8.5 kg gold and Rs 2 lakh cash. Further, the people introduced to the groom as the bride’s parents and relatives turned out to be fake.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

It was further revealed that the accused woman has a teenage daughter and had reportedly similarly cheated other men.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th November 2025 1:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button