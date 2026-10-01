Woman ends life over dowry harassment in Hyderabad; husband held

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman died by suicide in the Krishnanagar area under Madhuranagar Police limits on September 29 due to harassment for dowry.

The victim, P Kavitha, a native of Gajwel, Siddipet district, married P Srinivas, a resident of Hyderabad, in 2014. Initially, Kavitha’s parents gave Rs 20 lakh during the wedding. At first, there were no problems, but slowly her in-laws began harassing her for more dowry.

As the tension escalated, Kavitha’s family filed a complaint with the Gajwel police in 2019. Despite being booked, the family continued to harass Kavitha.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Madhuranagar police said, “Kavitha and Srinivas were frequently quarrelling over the past week. On Tuesday, Kavitha consumed a pesticide and died while undergoing treatment.”

Based on a complaint by Kavitha’s family, the Madhuranagar police booked Srinivas, his mother, his two sisters and his brother-in-law for abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Srinivas has been taken into police custody, and further investigation is underway.