Woman files complaint against YouTuber Harsha Sai for online harassment

Hyderabad: A woman filed a complaint with the Cyberabad cyber crime police against YouTuber Harsha Sai accusing him of orchestrating online trolling directed at her.

The victim alleges that YouTuber Harsha Sai is responsible for the harassment she has been enduring online, leading to significant distress. She has urged authorities to take action against those behind the trolling, providing screenshots as evidence to support her claims.

As the situation develops, the Cyber Crime Police are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations and decide on the appropriate actions to take against the accused.

Harsha Sai was shot into the limelight after videos of his philanthropic acts went viral on social media platforms. He is called by his followers as ‘Mr Beast of India’.

Earlier, on September 24 Narsingi police registered a case against YouTuber Harsha Sai for alleged rape and for allegedly taking nude pictures and videos and blackmailing an actress for money.

The actress, 25, hailing from Mumbai, had in the past appeared in a reality show on television and played a female lead along with Harsha Sai in a movie released a year ago.

The woman was sent for medical examination and further investigation is underway, said Narsingi police. Harsha Sai is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the actress and Harsha Sai first met at a private party organised by common friends and got acquainted with each other. Gradually, they fell in love and Sai promised to marry her. Under this pretext, he allegedly raped her.

He also allegedly clicked her nudes and started blackmailing her. Following her complaint, a case was registered.