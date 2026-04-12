Woman found hanging in Thane hotel; cops launch probe

The woman had come to the hotel located in the Ambernath area and was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room there on Friday night.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th April 2026 12:18 pm IST
Suicide noose
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Thane: A 26-year-old woman has been found hanging at a hotel in Maharashtra’s Thane district, prompting police to launch a probe into her death from various angles, officials said on Sunday, April 12.

The woman had come to the hotel located in the Ambernath area and was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room there on Friday night, they said.

After being alerted by the hotel staff, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem, an official from Ambernath police station said.

Subhan Bakery

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe to ascertain whether it was a suicide or somebody killed her, he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th April 2026 12:18 pm IST

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