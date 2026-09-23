Woman freed from father’s custody over interfaith marriage in UP

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, September 22, freed a Ghaziabad woman from her father’s custody and allowed her to live with her Muslim husband.

Justice Sandeep Jain ordered the release of 26-year-old Sonika Chauhan, allowing her to live with her husband Akbar Khan.

Justice Jain passed the order on a habeas corpus petition after the state produced Chauhan before the court on Tuesday in compliance with an earlier direction dated September 8, 2026.

The court interacted with Sonika, who categorically stated that she is 26 years old and a graduate. She has voluntarily entered into a matrimonial alliance with Akbar Khan and wants to reside with him.

She alleged that her father has confined her to home as he dislikes her marriage with Akbar Khan.

Akbar Khan also accepted these submissions and expressed his willingness to live with Sonika.

On the other hand, when the court interacted with Sonika’s father Lakshman Singh Chauhan, he stated that his daughter has been blackmailed by Akbar and she is under his coercion. He stated that she is voluntarily living with him without any pressure.

However, after interacting with concerned parties, the court held it is well settled that a person who has attained age of majority is entitled to exercise the fundamental right to choose her partner and lead her life in accordance with her own wishes.

Such a choice is personal to the individual concerned and cannot be dictated or controlled by the wishes of her parents or other family members, the court said.

The court said Sonika is at liberty to live with her partner Akbar Khan, directing police authorities to ensure adequate security to them. The court also directed family members not to interfere in the matrimonial life of the couple.