Woman gets stuck in flyover pillar in Noida, rescued

There was no major injuries. The woman was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st September 2024 6:07 pm IST
Woman gets stuck in flyover pillar in Noida, rescued

Noida: A woman got stuck in a small portion of a flyover here on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the woman was going towards Sector 62 on her two-wheeler.

She met with an accident after ramming into a speeding car due to which she fell into the open portion of a pillar, Noida Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said.

Two people went down to help the woman but also got stuck there, he said.

Soon after getting information, teams of police and fire department reached the spot and rescued all three of them, the additional DCP said.

They did not suffer any major injuries. The woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st September 2024 6:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button