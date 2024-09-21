Woman gets stuck in flyover pillar in Noida, rescued

Noida: A woman got stuck in a small portion of a flyover here on Saturday, police said.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A girl had an accident on the elevated road in front of Sector 25, getting stuck on a pillar. The Sector 20 Kotwali police, along with a large crowd, were present at the scene. The police successfully rescued the girl and brought her down safely pic.twitter.com/ZIqGfXv0ol — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2024

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the woman was going towards Sector 62 on her two-wheeler.

She met with an accident after ramming into a speeding car due to which she fell into the open portion of a pillar, Noida Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said.

Two people went down to help the woman but also got stuck there, he said.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP Manish Mishra says, "She was riding her scooter towards Sector 62 via the elevated road when a four-wheeler was spotted. Upon seeing the speed, she applied the brakes, as observed so far, and the girl met with an accident. She then fell near the… pic.twitter.com/7WdKNj1JYt — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2024

Soon after getting information, teams of police and fire department reached the spot and rescued all three of them, the additional DCP said.

They did not suffer any major injuries. The woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, he said.