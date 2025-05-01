Woman held for blackmailing cops using explicit content in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A woman has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing police and defence personnel by sending them explicit photos and videos, and later threatening to expose them unless they paid her money.

The accused has been identified as Bolima.

According to reports, the accused had been targeting men in uniform near Secunderabad Railway Station over the past four months. Posing as someone in need of help, she would approach uniformed personnel and request their mobile phones to make an urgent call to her family.

Once in possession of the device, she reportedly dialled her number to save their contact details.

Later, the accused would send sexually explicit content to these contacts and allegedly blackmail them, threatening to report them to their superiors or public grievance platforms like Prajavani if they failed to pay her demands.

A case has been registered under Sections 308(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is ongoing.