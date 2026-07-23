Woman held for knife attack on mother-in-law in Chilkalaguda

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old woman is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital after her daughter-in-law allegedly attacked her with a vegetable-cutting knife at their home in Erukala Basti, Chilkalaguda, on Tuesday, July 21, in an assault police have linked to a long-running dispute over the house.

D Padmavathi was alone on the first floor of the house around 9 a.m. when her daughter-in-law, D Vijayalakshmi, 33, allegedly attacked her, dragging her by the hair and inflicting deep knife wounds to her neck and fingers. Her screams alerted neighbours, who rushed in and stopped the assault before it went further.

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Chilkalaguda police, who reached the spot soon after, said the two women had been locked in a dispute over ownership of the house for years, and that this appeared to be the trigger for Tuesday’s attack.

Vijayalakshmi was arrested and booked under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with attempt to murder.

Police said investigations are continuing.