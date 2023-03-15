Woman held for posting video on Instagram wielding lethal weapons

Coimbatore: A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for posting on instagram, videos in which she is seen posing with lethal weapons, police said.

Vinodhini alias Tamanna, hailing from Virudhunagar district, is said to be a member of a gang which posts videos on instagram, provoking their rival gangs.

A case was registered against her under the Arms Act and police were on the lookout for the woman, who was on the run after the video had gone viral.

Sensing trouble, Vinodhini posted another video, in which she claimed that she had not posted any video and that she was married and settled down, they said.

Police traced her to Sangagiri in Salem district and brought her to the city. After medical checkup she was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, they added.

Vinodhini was arrested in a case relating to possession of ganja two years ago.