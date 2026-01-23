Woman held for transporting Ganja worth Rs 8 lakh in Hyderabad

Woman being caught for drug peddling in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement  (EAGLE) on Thursday, January 22, arrested a woman for allegedly transporting Ganja worth Rs 8 lakh in Hyderabad, she was apprehended while travelling to Mumbai from Bhubaneshwar.

The accused was identified as Mamatha Digal, a native of Odisha and a resident of Navi Mumbai. The EAGLE team apprehended her at Begumpet and seized nine packets of Ganja from her suitcase.

Upon interrogation, Digal revealed that she was promised Rs 10,000 per bag of ganja by Ashok, a drug peddler based in Mumbai.

The arrested accused said that she travelled to Bhubaneshwar as instructed by Ashok; Digal received the suitcase full of ganja from an unidentified person.

Similar incident

The Prohibition and Excise Department special team caught two individuals after raiding a house at Mangaru Basthi, Nampally and seized 1.3 kilograms of ganja from them. On specific information, the team raided the house of Ganesh and Sarala, located at Mangaru Basthi.

The two individuals were selling the ganja in small packets and selling it to customers. A total of 180 packets of ganja were seized from them. Two other accused, Mohammed Sohail and U Seethal are absconding.

