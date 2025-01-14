Woman installed in front row in Vatican; Canada may go for woman prime minister

Two dramatic announcements were made that could significantly advance women’s empowerment worldwide. The first was a historic decision from the Vatican, which saw Pope Francis appoint Sister Simona Brambilla as the Prefect for the first time.

This 59-year-old Consolata Missionary, previously the second-in-command of the order department, has created history. Her position corrects the gender imbalance to a certain extent.

Sister Brambilla’s appointment is seen as a step forward. This position, long considered a male domain, is now open to women.

She will oversee all religious orders within the Catholic Church, a significant step forward since no woman has held this prestigious position before. Thus, the contribution by women to the Church is at last acknowledged and an essential precedent for further empowerment of women.

Incidentally, a significant Vatican summit brought Catholic leaders worldwide not long ago. It addressed the importance of enhancing women’s leadership roles, among other issues. Representatives from over 100 countries, including Cardinals and Bishops, attended the summit.

It also considered a proposal concerning women deacons. Again, Pope Francis granted the women in the Church the right to vote for the first time in line with his commitment to advancing women within the Church in decision-making roles. It also promoted gender equality within the Church and women’s participation at the highest levels. The Pope had also set up two Vatican Commissions on the potential ordination of women as deacons.

Situation in Canada

The second dramatic announcement was the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and, subsequently, the beginning of the race for the prime minister’s post. It has all the potential to elect a woman prime minister.

After a decade in power marked by both successes and challenges, Trudeau’s resignation had been dramatic. Trudeau began with great promise but ended amid mounting difficulties at home and abroad. He faced challenges such as inflation, housing issues, and immigration, which weakened the Liberal Party.

After Trudeau’s resignation, senior leaders in the Liberal Party, including Anita Anand, the current transport minister, were preparing to take his place. Anand, a senior party member, was born in rural Nova Scotia and moved to Ontario in 1985. She was first elected as the MP for Oakville in 2019 and has held various significant roles, including Minister of Public Services and Procurement, President of the Treasury Board, and Minister of National Defence. Anand earlier missed the chance of making history as Canada’s first female Prime Minister of colour and Indian descent. She withdrew from the race on Sunday to return to her academic career, disappointing her supporters.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne are potential contenders to succeed Trudeau. Canada has a record 103 female MPs, including 22 elected in the 2021 federal election. Other frontrunners include former central banker Mark Carney, whose recent resignation prompted Trudeau’s exit.

Candidates must declare their intent and pay a $350,000 entry fee by January 23. So far, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly have withdrawn from the race to focus on their duties.

The challenges Treadeau’s successor will face include repairing strained international relations and managing domestic policy issues. They underscore the urgent need for a leader with a clear vision and strong leadership skills.

Canada has a large Indian diaspora. Recently, tensions between India and Canada have escalated after Prime Minister Trudeau accused India of involvement in the shooting of an alleged Khalistani terrorist in Surrey in June 2023. In retaliation, India stopped issuing new visas to Canadians and asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence.

In contrast to Trudeau, India hopes for a pro-India prime minister.

If Canada elects a woman, it would correct the gender imbalance. However, women in Canada hold essential portfolios like Defence and Finance.

Trudeau’s successor will inherit a lot of problems. There is also a lot of backlog in the immigration. On the domestic side, Canada’s Liberal Party faced internal problems, which led to Trudeau’s exit.

The election results will be available on March 8.