Woman killed by husband after domestic dispute in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following a domestic dispute at Kishanbagh in Bahadurpura on Sunday, June 7, police said.

The victim, Nishath Begum, had been married to Suleiman since 2016. According to police, the couple had been experiencing marital discord for several years and frequently quarrelled over family-related issues. Family elders had intervened on multiple occasions and counselled them to resolve their differences amicably.

Police said Nishath had also filed a case against her husband a few years ago, but the matter was later settled between the couple.

The crime came to light after Nishath failed to answer repeated phone calls from her mother and sister on Sunday. Concerned over her silence, her sister visited the couple’s residence in Kishanbagh and found Nishath lying dead inside the house.

Also Read Police arrest seven accused in Hyderabad advocate’s murder

Preliminary investigations indicate that Suleiman allegedly attacked his wife during an argument and slit her throat with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Husband booked

Confirming the incident, ACP Falaknuma MA Jaweed said the murder is suspected to have stemmed from a domestic quarrel.

“A case has been registered against Suleiman, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him,” the officer said.

The body was shifted to the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.