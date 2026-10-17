Woman killed, huband injured in accident in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: A woman was killed while her husband and daughter were injured in an accident in Mahabubnagar on Friday, October 16.

The victim was identified as Shehana Begum, and the injured man has been identified as Shakeer. The accident occurred in Ameestapur village in Bhootpur mandal at 8 pm, when two speeding cars hit the bike the family was travelling on to attend a wedding.

The accident occurred near the UPS School while Shakeer was making a turn. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Bhootpur police said, “Shakeer slowed down due to a damaged road, and two cars hit them from behind. One of the accused, Nitin, has been taken into custody.”

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered, and further investigation is underway.