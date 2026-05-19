Woman killed, husband and son injured in accident in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A woman was killed while her husband and son were injured in an alleged hit and run case in Kamareddy on Monday, May 18.

The accident occurred in Begumpur village on National Highway 161 when an unknown vehicle rammed the bike on which the family was travelling.

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The deceased was identified as Reshma, after being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital where they are under treatment.

Vehicle belongs to Haryana

The Kodapgal mandal police registered a case of death due to negligent driving under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are examining the Closed Circuit Television Cameras to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kodapgal police said, ” The accident occurred at 10:50 AM and the vehicle involved in the accident belongs to Haryana. Efforts are on to nab the accused and the father and son are under treatment.”