Mahabubnagar: Woman falls to death after car door suddenly opens

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman driving a scooter died in a tragic accident on Saturday, May 16, in Murlu village, Mahabubnagar, after a person suddenly opened the door of their parked car, causing her to fall on the road.

A video of the incident shows a red car parked under a tree. While one scooter passes safely, Priscilla, who was on the second scooter, is abruptly hit when the door opens.

She falls off the scooter and lies still on the ground, with severe head injuries. People from the car and passersby are seen hauling her up before the video cuts off.

A 45-year-old woman driving a scooter died in a tragic accident on Saturday, May 16, in Murlu village, Mahabubnagar, after a person suddenly opened the door of their parked car, causing the woman to fall on the road.



The woman, identified as Priscilla, was not wearing a helmet… pic.twitter.com/tTEsUFRM8o — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 18, 2026

She died in the early hours of Sunday while undergoing treatment at TX Hospital in Hyderabad.

Priscilla was a nurse at the Mahabubnagar Government Hospital. She was not wearing a helmet. She is survived by her husband and son, an official from Mahabubnagar Rural Police Station told Siasat.com.

A case has been registered under Section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence); however, no arrests have been made yet.

Also Read Telangana woman dies in US road accident

Precautions while opening car doors

While opening car doors from inside the vehicle, people should scan the rearview and side-view mirrors and take a quick look over their shoulder to ensure no motorcycles, cars, or cyclists are passing.

People can also perform the ‘Dutch Reach‘ by using the hand furthest from the door to open it. This forces you to twist your body, allowing a clear view of approaching traffic.

Opening a door slowly, or only a few inches, as a signal to let people know someone is about to exit, is also advised.